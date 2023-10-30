Live
- US military bulk buys Japanese seafood to counter China ban
- TVS Motor logs Rs 536.55 crore PAT
- Air Pollution: 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to run in all 70 Delhi assembly constituencies on Nov 2
- RBI fines 3 Gujarat banks for breach of norms
- Killing of non-local labourer will not go unpunished: J&K Lieutenant Governor
- Extreme heat projected to increase cardiovascular deaths: Study
- Men's ODI WC: Farooqi, Rahman star with ball as Afghans restrict Sri Lanka to 241
- Datta Peeta row comes to forefront yet again, Sri Rama Sena opposes Islamic rituals
- Hundreds of patients, people stuck in Gaza: UN
- Bengal school job case: CBI gears up to question WBBPE President
Just In
FIFA hands 3-year ban to ex-Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales
Former Spanish Football Association (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales has been banned from all football-related activities for three years by FIFA's Disciplinary Committee, soccer's world governing body said on Monday.
Madrid: Former Spanish Football Association (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales has been banned from all football-related activities for three years by FIFA's Disciplinary Committee, soccer's world governing body said on Monday.
The FIFA said that Rubiales has been banned for breaching Article 13 of their disciplinary code.
"This case relates to the events that occurred during the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on August 20, 2023, for which Rubiales had been provisionally suspended for an initial period of 90 days," the FIFA statement read.
Rubiales kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony in Sydney on August 20. He also carried Spain player Athenea del Castillo over his shoulder during the post-match celebrations.
The 46-year-old Spaniard resigned as president of the Spanish soccer federation and vice president of UEFA following intense criticism over his unwanted kiss with FIFA Women's World Cup champion Jennifer Hermoso.
"Rubiales has been notified of the terms of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee's decision today. In accordance with the relevant provisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.
"He has 10 days in which to request a motivated decision, which, if requested, would subsequently be published on legal.fifa.com. The decision remains subject to a possible appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee," a FIFA statement further read.
Earlier, Rubiales was provisionally suspended by FIFA for 90 days while a disciplinary investigation took place. Pedro Rocha stepped into the role in the interim.