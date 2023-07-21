Live
- BJP steps up attack on Gehlot govt over law & order situation in Rajasthan
- Fake ID cards of security agencies recovered from armed man nabbed near Mamata's residence
- Vijayawada railway station begins providing economy meals for passengers
- ED seizes BMW car of 'Golden Baba' in PMLA case
- Raigad hillslide toll 21, 108 still buried; state to shift people from accident-prone sites
- Kerry Indev Logistics opens State-of-the-Art Warehouse in Sri City
- WCD Minister Atishi launched 'Khel Pitara' kit for Anganwadi children
- Malleswaram Police Arrest Two Accused in Over 40 Cases
- Tamil Nadu to adopt Telangana IT policies
- India connection Oppenheimer gets a rave response
FIFA Women’s World Cup: Nigeria hold Canada to goalless draw
Canada were held to a 0-0 draw against Nigeria in their Group B opener at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, here on Friday.
Canada were held to a 0-0 draw against Nigeria in their Group B opener at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, here on Friday.
Canada started the stronger of the two sides, but the reigning Olympic champion failed to break the deadlock. Nigeria then made some tactical adjustments, leading to several powerful shots before the break.
Canada was awarded a penalty in the 50th minute, but 40-year-old forward Christine Sinclair's effort was saved by Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.
Both teams adopted a more assertive and aggressive approach afterwards, but failed to find the back of the net, a Xinhua report said.
Nigeria's Deborah Abiodun was sent off for a reckless tackle in the eighth minute of stoppage time, but Canada couldn't capitalise on their numerical advantage.
Next up in Group B, Canada will take on Ireland on July 26, while Nigeria faces co-host Australia the following day.