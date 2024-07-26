Football: Mumbai City announce month-long pre-season training camp in Thailand

Mumbai: With the 2024-25 season on the horizon, the Mumbai City FC have planned to travel to Thailand with their first team, under head coach Petr Kratky, for their pre-season camp. The Islanders will set up their base in Bangkok, Thailand, from July 28 to August 25. This news comes a day after the Club announced that their reserve team will be taking part in the 2024 Durand Cup, freeing the senior squad to go to Thailand.



Mumbai City go into the new season having won the ISL Cup in 2023/24 and finishing second in the league stage. The Islanders also registered their highest-ever points tally, when they finished with 47 points in 22 games.

Additionally, Mumbai City finished the league stage with the best goal difference (+23), while conceding the least goals among all teams (19 goals). The incredible defence was led by goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa, who won the Golden Glove for keeping nine clean sheets across the tournament.

Speaking ahead of the pre-season camp in Thailand, coach Petr Kratky said, "The last season with the team was remarkable, highlighted by outstanding performances on the pitch topped off by winning the ISL Cup.”

The Islanders also had 16 different goal-scorers in the ISL last season, the most for any team in a single campaign in competition history. One of those goal-scorers was Vikram Partap Singh, who was prolific in front of goal, earning him the Emerging Player of the League for the 2023-24 season.

“However, that's in the past, and we must now shift our focus to preparing rigorously for the upcoming season. We need to maintain our motivation and embrace new challenges. Our squad features a blend of experienced players who bring valuable expertise, as well as some exciting new additions who will enhance our team's strength. Our aim is to reach even greater heights and achieve new levels of success,” added Kratky.

Securing the ISL Cup has set high expectations for everyone at Mumbai City, both from within the club and our fans. Club CEO Kandarp Chandra, said, “As such, we have set high standards for ourselves for the season ahead. With new faces on the team, the focus at our pre-season camp will be to build a foundation for the team.

"A foundation that brings the team together to play the brand of beautiful football that is characteristic of Mumbai City FC. Building chemistry within the team, keeping our players fit, and executing on a shared vision will be key,” he said.