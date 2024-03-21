Live
Just In
India U23 team looks for composed performance in Malaysia friendlies
New Delhi: Composure will be the name of the game as the India U-23 men’s national team gear-up for their first of two friendly matches against Malaysian U23 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The team reached the Malaysian capital on Wednesday night and is set to face the hosts on Friday at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium.
The India U23 had a four-day training camp in New Delhi, before flying to Kuala Lumpur, and head coach Naushad Moosa believes that the boys have adapted well. “The players have adapted really well to the playing style that we want to implement and expect them to execute on the pitch. It’s very important that we play as a team and stay composed,” Moosa told the-aiff.com.
The India U23 head coach believes that his boys are up against a technical side. “We are playing an opponent who is very good and plays an attacking brand of football. They have technical players who are very fast. We’re well aware that it’s not going to be an easy game,” he said.
India are set to have a training session in Kuala Lumpur on the eve of their friendly, and goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill believes that Malaysia hold the initial advantage because of their familiarity with the conditions.
“The boys have been learning a lot about how we want to play our game, and the coaching staff have been giving us a lot of information on the opponents. Everyone wants to give their best for the country,” he said. “Of course, the advantage is with Malaysia, as they are more familiar with the conditions, and have a quality group of players, but we will try our best to get the win against them.”