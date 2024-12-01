ISL 2024-25: Jamshedpur FC, Mohammedan SC chase immediate answers to get their seasons back on course

Jamshedpur: Two teams in an immediate need of positive results will lock horns when Mohammedan SC and Jamshedpur FC meet each other at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Monday.

The Red Miners had begun the campaign on a cracking note with all of their concerned departments clicking cohesively to gather positive results early on. However, a spate of defeats since then means that they are seeking to come back to winning ways, since they are ninth in the table with 12 points from eight encounters, with four victories and losses each.

Mohammedan SC are in 12th position right now, with a solitary win and a couple of draws. They had come touchingly close to notching a season defining win against Bengaluru FC in their previous match – with an eighth minute strike by Cesar Manzoki holding them in good stead until the 82nd minute of the match. However, a late brace by Sunil Chhetri clinched the maximum points for the Blues.

Both these teams have ample times to resurrect their runs, but they will want to start that initiative from the forthcoming fixture onwards.

Jamshedpur FC have been dealt with losses in each of their last three games, conceding more than three goals in all of them. Their last longer losing streak was a run of four games from October to December 2023, something they would desperately not want to equal this year. The fact that they are playing in their home turf adds greater significance to the game since the team has the responsibility of keeping up to the expectations of the supporters.

Jamshedpur FC’s attack needs to blend in a little bit more finesse in their endeavours upfront, since they have recorded a passing accuracy of 57.4% in the opposition’s half this season – joining Chennaiyin FC in being only amongst the two teams have to registered a metric of less than 60% in this regard. Overall also, the Red Miners’ passing accuracy of 67 per cent requires some improvement.

So far, Mohammedan SC have netted four times in ISL 2024-25. It is the joint-lowest tally for any team after these many games in their debut season in the competition, tied with Jamshedpur FC. They do have the answers on their frontline, but the team needs to supplement their strengths consistently to find the back of the net more often.

Mohammedan SC have been at the receiving end of the supreme aerial prowess of their opponents this season, conceding five headed goals in ISL 2024-25. It is the most by any team in the current campaign. Though Andrey Chernyshov might want to fix that, it could also come as a respite to them that the Red Miners have notched only one headed strike in the present term of the tournament.