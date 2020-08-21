ISL: Jamshedpur FC rope in Lithuanian forward Valskis

Jamshedpur: Jamshedpur FC has announced its second acquisition within a span of one week as hitman Nerijus Valskis put pen to paper confirming his arrival at the club for two seasons. Valskis is the current Indian Super League 2019-20 Golden Boot winner.

He led his former club Chennaiyin FC to the ISL final, scoring fifteen goals and six assists, and all of his goals came through open play. "I am thrilled to be playing for a football-crazy city like Jamshedpur. The city has a huge legacy in football, and I want to help add silverware by winning the coveted ISL trophy for the fans. It is unfinished business for me, and I hope to work hard towards contributing and making Jamshedpur FC Champion of India! This club has huge ambition, and I can't wait to kick-start an exciting future," said the Lithuanian forward.

Valskis has plied his trade at clubs in Lithuania, Israel, Belarus, Latvia, Romania, and Poland. He enjoyed his best season personally at FK Suduva in the 2013 A Lyga campaign in the Lithuanian topflight.

Last season's heroics by the sniper was not the first time that he had taken a league by storm.

He topped the scoring charts with 27 goals in 30 league appearances in the 2013 season with FK Suduva and was crowned A Lyga Player of the Year. He has also played with the Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Tel Aviv and in the Thai top division with Ratchaburi FC.

Head coach Owen Coyle said: "Nerka is a seasoned striker with goalscoring prowess and hunger to attack the opposition at all times. His link-up play, agility, and finishing is of the highest order, probably the best in the league, and he was the Golden Boot winner for a reason."