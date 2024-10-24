LeBron and Bronny make history at NBA

Los Angeles: LeBron James and Bronny James became the first father and son to play in the NBA together Tuesday night during the Los Angeles Lakers ‘ season opener.

LeBron and Bronny checked into the game together with four minutes left in the second quarter, prompting a big ovation from a home crowd aware of the enormity of the milestone. The 39-year-old LeBron had already started the game and played 13 minutes before he teamed up with his 20-year-old son to make history. LeBron James is the top scorer in NBA history, while LeBron James Jr. was a second-round pick by the Lakers last summer. They are the first father and son to play in the world’s top basketball league at the same time, let alone on the same team.

“Y’all ready? You see the intensity, right? Just play carefree, though,” father told son on the bench before they checked in, an exchange captured by the TNT cameras and microphones. “Don’t worry about mistakes. Just go out and play hard.” LeBron and Bronny played 2 1/2 minutes on court together, and LeBron missed two perimeter shots before making a dunk.

Bronny had an early rebound and missed a tip-in. Bronny’s first NBA jump shot was a 3-pointer that came up just short. He checked out with 1:19 left in the second quarter, getting another ovation. Bronny didn’t play again in the Lakers’ 110-103 victory over Minnesota. LeBron, who scored 16 points, did an on-court interview with Bronny before they headed to the Lakers’ locker room together — but not before stopping in the tunnel to hug Savannah James, LeBron’s wife and Bronny’s mother. Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. were courtside at the Lakers’ downtown arena to witness the same history they made in Major League Baseball.