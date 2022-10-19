Marquez promises top-flight football at Gachibowli Stadium

Hyderabad: The Champions of India are back in town as Hyderabad FC face Bengaluru FC in an exciting Indian Super League clash at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli, this Saturday.

Defending champions Hyderabad FC which started their ISL campaign with a thumping 3-0 win over NorthEast United FC and then played out for an enthralling 3-3 draw with Mumbai City FC is all set to keep the momentum.

Ahead of the weekend blockbuster, Head Coach Manolo Marquez, along with star player Joao Victor, Bartholomew Ogbeche and Chinglensana Konsham met with the local media, urging the fans of the club to make it to the Stadium and create a special atmosphere in what will be the first top-flight football game in the city in over two years.

On the fans returning to Gachibowli, Manolo Marquez said: "It is a moment we have all been waiting for. Even in the first game it was unfortunate that we could not play at home. In the bubble, we got a lot of messages on social media. But now we want to finally play in front of our fans, in front of a big crowd, and get all three points from this game.

Shedding insights into the mood in the camp, Joao Victor said: "We are all ready for our next game. Football without pressure is nothing. You cannot be ready for a game without pressure. We have the pressure to defend the title, pressure to win every game but we are confident and ready for the game against Bengaluru.

Stressing on the power of the fans, Bart Ogbeche remarked: "Football without fans is absolutely nothing. It has been two long years without them but now we are returning to normal. We now have the advantage of the 12th man in the stands that will help us and come out in big numbers to push us all the way through. Sana , who is with the HFC for the third successive season, said: "It is a great experience to be a part of this group. There are a lot of quality players at this club and it is a great learning experience for me. We help each other become better and that is what makes our group special."

Meanwhile, match-week 3 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 will kick off with NorthEast United FC taking on East Bengal FC on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Both sides have played two games but are yet to win a point. They currently find themselves at the bottom of the table.

NorthEast United FC sit in last place because of an inferior goal difference to East Bengal FC, but will take inspiration from the fact that the visitors have never beaten them in the Hero ISL.

Their first loss of the season was a tight affair against Bengaluru FC, who scored the only goal of the game in the 87th minute, missing out in the final minutes of the match.

Their loss to Hyderabad FC in Matchweek 2, however, was a fairly one-sided tie, with the defending Hero ISL champions displaying their authority in a 3-0 win. NorthEast United FC are still searching for their first goal of the campaign.