Live
- Messi scores as Argentina beat Australia 2-0 in Beijing
- AIIMS Delhi inks MoU with SMSIMSR to jointly work in healthcare education
- Telugu Talons defeat Delhi Panzers in tactically gruelling match
- World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: History, Significance,Theme, Quotes and Messages
- Andy Murray to play in ATP Zhuhai Championships in September
- Delhi HC quashes 'deficient' show cause, restores GST registration for firm
- Asian Junior Champion Krrish Pal moves to Pre-quarters at Youth Men's National Boxing Championships
- Covid virus first infected 3 scientists at China's Wuhan lab: Report
- Watch The Viral Video Of Dhoni Introducing Himself In His Old Video
- Hyderabad: Telugu music takes centre stage as Spotify hosts a masterclass
Messi scores as Argentina beat Australia 2-0 in Beijing
Lionel Messi opened the scoreline early, steering Argentina to a 2-0 victory over Australia in an international friendly held at the Workers' Stadium, here on Thursday.
Beijing: Lionel Messi opened the scoreline early, steering Argentina to a 2-0 victory over Australia in an international friendly held at the Workers' Stadium, here on Thursday.
Only two minutes into the match, Messi intercepted a cross at the top of the penalty area. He dribbled past a defender before dispatching a curling left-foot shot into the net, Xinhua reported.
Substitute Pezzella augmented the lead to 2-0 in the 68th minute, directing a header into the middle of the goal box.
Both teams put up an exhilarating match that kept the spectators on their toes until the final whistle.
The friendly match attracted more than 50,000 Chinese football fans to the stadium.
During the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Argentina secured a 2-1 victory over Australia in the Round of 16.