Qatar World Cup: Setback for Brazil as Neymar out of their 2 group games

Brazil star Neymar has been ruled out of his country's next two games in the ongoing World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Neymar sustained ligament damage on his right ankle during Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia in their campaign opener on Thursday. Neymar, who was replaced in the 80th minute, will not be available for Brazil's remaining group games in the underway World Cup, their team doctor confirmed on Friday.

Neymar's face was covered when he received treatment on the field and his ankle appeared to be swollen. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star forward was spotted in tears after he limped off the pitch on Thursday. Meanwhile, Brazil right-back Danilo will also miss the next two games with ankle damage.

"Neymar and Danilo went through an MRI on Friday afternoon and we found ligament damage in the ankle of both of them. It is important to be calm and evaluate day by day. The idea is to recover them for the rest of the competition," said Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar.

Speaking after the win against Serbia, Brazil head coach Tite said they were "confident Neymar will continue playing in the World Cup" and that he "didn't see he was injured - the capacity he has to overcome it tricked even me".



Brazil's next Group G game is against Switzerland on Monday before playing Cameroon next Friday.

Neymar has suffered a number of injury problems with his right foot over the past few years. The PSG striker missed the 2019 Copa America because of torn ligaments in his right ankle and was out for several weeks in 2021 with a similar injury.

On Thursday, Neymar was fouled nine times, drawing four more free-kicks than any other player at this year's World Cup so far.

Neymar's injury is bad timing for Brazil as the forward has been in excellent form for PSG in the 2022-23 campaign. He has netted 15 goals and 12 assists in 20 appearances for PSG in all competitions and the French club is yet to lose a game across all competitions.

Neymar, Messi bigger than Mbappe, says Dani Alves

Meanwhile, Neymar's compatriot Dani Alves has taken a dig at the former's PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe. Alves has said that Mbappe needs to understand Neymar and Lionel Messi are bigger players and has urged the French forward to make the most of his time together with the said two star players.

Alves was Neymar and Mbappe's teammate at PSG between 2017 and 2019, while he shared the dressing room with Messi at FC Barcelona in a trophy-laden eight-year spell.

"Mbappe is a phenomenon who still hasn't understood that those who play with him in the attack are more of a phenomenon than he is. Neymar and Messi are unique: they see and do things nobody else sees or can do. A great player must know and understand who he plays with, your team mates enrich your qualities," Alves said in a recent interview.

Alves, who now plays for Pumas UNAM, added that Mbappe should take advantage of playing with Messi and Neymar.

"You have to be smart... they're two geniuses... If Mbappe gave the ball to them, he would score 150 goals," the right back said further.