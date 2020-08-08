Sevilla overpower Roma 2-0, advance to quarters

Berlin : Sevilla booked their spot in the quarterfinal after edging an uninspired Roma 2-0 on first-half goals from Sergio Reguilon and Youssef En-Nesyri in an all-or-nothing encounter in Europa League's round of the last 16.

The fixture was set as a single-legged clash after the first leg was cancelled back in March. Hence, UEFA decided to schedule the game on neutral soil in Duisburg, Germany on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

From the starting whistle, Sevilla assumed control and pressed Roma into defence. As a result, goalkeeper Pau Lopez had his hands full as Lucas Ocampos headed on target in the seventh minute before Jules Kounde rattled the crossbar following a corner six minutes later.

Sevilla continued on the front foot and their efforts paid off in the 21st minute when Reguilon danced through Roma's defence to slot home the opener from close range.

Nine minutes later Jesus Navas wasted a good chance to double the advantage as he wasn't able to keep the ball after trying to round goalkeeper Pau Lopez.

As the match progressed, Roma gained a foothold into the game only to see Sevilla extending their lead just before the break after Ocampos initiated a fast break for En-Nesyri, who tapped home from close range to make it 2-0.