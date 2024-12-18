Vinicius Junior and Aitana Bonmati Win FIFA's The Best Awards 2024

Vinicius Junior, a star player for Real Madrid, was named the best male footballer at FIFA's The Best awards. He had an amazing year, scoring 24 goals and helping his team win another Champions League title. Earlier this year, he was disappointed to miss out on the Ballon d'Or award, but this time, his performance earned him the top spot. In his emotional speech, he talked about his journey from Brazil and how much this award meant to him and to other children who dream of a better life.

In the women’s category, Aitana Bonmati, a midfielder for Barcelona, was named the best female footballer for the second year in a row. She had an excellent season, helping Barcelona win the Spanish League, the Spanish Cup, and the Champions League. She thanked her teammates and coaches for their support and for helping her achieve so much.

Other awards were given to top players and coaches. Real Madrid's manager, Carlo Ancelotti, was named the best men’s coach, while Emma Hayes from the United States won the best women’s coach award. Emiliano Martínez, the goalkeeper for Aston Villa, won the men’s goalkeeper award for the second year in a row, and Alyssa Naeher from the US women's team won the women’s goalkeeper award. Alejandro Garnacho won the FIFA Puskás Award for the best goal of the year with his incredible overhead kick for Manchester United against Everton in 2023.

The awards celebrated the hard work, talent, and dedication of football players and coaches worldwide.