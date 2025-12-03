Former England batter Robin Smith dies at 62

New Delhi: Former England batter Robin Arnold Smith, remembered as one of the greatest players of fast bowling England ever had, has passed away at the age of 62 in Perth, Australia. Smith, widely known as ‘The Judge’, died unexpectedly at his South Perth apartment on Monday, the cricketer’s family said. However, the cause of Smith’s death is at present unknown.

“Everyone at the England & Wales Cricket Board is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Robin Smith. An England and Hampshire legend. Rest in peace, Judge,” England Cricket said in an X post.

During his England career, Smith played 62 Tests and 71 ODIs, amassing more than 6,500 runs, including 4,236 Test runs with nine centuries. At the end of his career, he had a Test average of 43.67. He was also part of the England squad that reached the 1992 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final against Pakistan.