Former Indian cricketer and coach Anshuman Gaekwad loses battle with cancer, passes away at 71

Former Indian cricketer and former Indian team’s head coach, Anshuman Gaekwad, passed away in Vadodara after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 71 and is survived by his son, Shatrunjay.

Gaekwad played 40 Test matches and 15 ODIs from 1975 to 1987. He scored 1985 runs in Test matches with a highest of 201 against Pakistan.



He served as the coach of the Indian team from 1997 to 1999.



The former Indian cricketer was taking some treatment in London but returned home to Vadodara to continue his treatment. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently released a fund of INR 1 crore for his treatment after several cricketers requested the board do so.



Gaekwad was a recipient of the C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest honour conferred by BCCI on a former player.



BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to social media to pay his tributes. “My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr Aunshuman Gaekwad. Heartbreaking for the entire cricket fraternity. May his soul rest in peace,” Shah tweeted.



Gaekwad, an opening batter, had excellent defensive skills and a good bat lift. His best score of 205 came against Imran Khan's Pakistan at Jalandhar.



Under his tutelage as the coach of the Indian team, Anil Kumble took all 10 wickets in an innings against Pakistan at the Feroz Shah Kotla in 1999.



Gaekwad was also a national selector, led the Baroda Cricket Association and was an BCCI Apex Council member as an ICA representative. He quit his position as an Apex Council member due to his ill health.



Many former and current cricketers have passed on their condolences and his cremation will take place later on Thursday in Vadodara.

