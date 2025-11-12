Formula 1: Racing Bulls condemn employee video after boos directed at Lando Norris following Brazil GP win

New Delhi: Racing Bulls have condemned the actions of one of their employees after a video surfaced appearing to show the team member encouraging fans to boo McLaren’s title-contender Lando Norris during the podium celebrations at the Brazil Grand Prix.

Norris, who stretched his championship lead to 24 points after another dominant performance in Sao Paulo, was met with a smattering of boos as he celebrated his second straight victory, following similar treatment at the Mexico Grand Prix a week earlier.

In footage shared widely on social media, a Racing Bulls team member was seen gesturing with a thumbs-down as Norris lifted his winner’s trophy. The team issued a statement on Wednesday, distancing itself from the act, insisting it did not reflect their values.

“We’re aware of the video from the weekend’s podium,” Racing Bulls said. “It doesn’t reflect our team’s values or the spirit of VCARB. The matter has been handled internally. We believe in celebrating great racing and showing respect to every driver, team, and fan both on and off the track.”

The incident comes amid an unexpected trend of booing aimed at Norris, who has emerged as the front-runner in this year’s title race. While the reason for the jeers remains unclear, the 25-year-old Briton has responded calmly, choosing to focus on his performance rather than the noise around him.

After the Brazil GP, Norris addressed the situation on social media, writing: “Just ignore everyone who talks crap about you! Focus on yourself, I’m pushing hard away from the track. It doesn’t come easy for sure — happy to come out with the win.”

The booing first surfaced in Mexico, where Norris was reportedly targeted by sections of the crowd unhappy over perceived preferential treatment from McLaren towards him over his teammate and title rival, Oscar Piastri.

At the time, Norris admitted he was confused by the reaction. “I don’t know why, to be honest,” he said. “People can do what they want, honestly — that is sport sometimes. I can’t stop laughing when I get booed. You don’t want it; I’d prefer it if people cheer for me. Who knows? I just concentrate on doing my thing. If they want to continue, they can.”

Norris also defended McLaren’s approach to team strategy, pointing to moments when he had supported Piastri in the past. “Sure, if they want to think that, they can do whatever they want. As a team, we tried to do things fairly. Same with last year in Budapest — I let Oscar win the race he deserved to win. If they want to have the three points back, they can. Oscar deserved the win in Budapest, I deserved the win in Monza.”



