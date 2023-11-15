Fortune favours the brave, says Rohit ahead of semifinal

Live
Mumbai: Over the past few weeks, his team has transformed into an unstoppable force vanquishing everyone on its path to glory. But, in Wednesday's...
Mumbai: Over the past few weeks, his team has transformed into an unstoppable force vanquishing everyone on its path to glory. But, in Wednesday's World Cup semifinal against New Zealand, India skipper Rohit Sharma also wants "luck to favour" his squad. "Now, the time has come that you need a little bit of luck as well to favour you, go your way. Obviously, we are going to be brave enough.
And hopefully, fortune favours the brave," Rohit said on the eve of the big-ticket game. India have been the most dominant team in this World Cup having won all their nine league matches to finish at the top of the points table and will face the Kiwis at the Wankhede Stadium in the first semifinal on Wednesday.
