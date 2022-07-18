From fears of paralysis to CWG, Sumeeth’s inspiring tale 

New Delhi: From battling fears of lower-body paralysis in his teens to making it to the Indian team for the Commonwealth Games, it's been quite a journey for India's doubles player B Sumeeth Reddy.



Many summers ago, Sumeeth, then a budding men's singles player, sat on his bed, contemplating his life after being diagnosed with a spinal bone degeneration problem that left him bedridden for three weeks.

Doctors had asked him to quit badminton but all that he could think of were ways to get back on the court.

Cut to 2022, Sumeeth, 30, has earned a place in India's Commonwealth Games after topping the selection trials in mixed doubles with the experienced Ashwini Ponnappa. He did so on his own, doing physiotherapy as part of his rehabilitation programme.

"It was 2010-2011, I was a top 5 India player in men's singles. One day there was discomfort in my back and it turned out that there were air bubble gaps in the bones of my spinal cord. I was told to quit sports," Sumeeth told PTI during an interview.

"I consulted around 10 doctors but none could give me a solution. I was bedridden for around 20 days. Even to go to the washroom, I had to take support and there were fears of lower body paralysis but I was not ready to quit. "After a few weeks, I started to try out things. Each day I tried a new way. I tried ayurvedic and everything possible and slowly figured out a way.

"Ultimately rehab, exercise and following a strict regime helped. I had to give up singles but after 3-4 years, I felt I was getting better."

Sumeeth has never stopped fighting against adversity ever since. He fought online hate, lack of support from foundations and sponsors, and had to arrange funds by breaking his investments to fuel his badminton dream.

"I am a badminton addict, nothing comes before it. I have never been supported by any NGO or foundation, I don't have any equipment sponsor since 2018. I haven't got any salary since last year from my employer," said Sumeeth, who is employed with the Income Tax department in Telangana. Asked why he is not getting his remuneration, Sumeeth said he has submitted all the documents asked of him before taking leaves for participating in tournaments, but still confusion prevails. "I have been buying my equipment, and funding my foreign trips since 2019. It was only after I won the selection trials, BAI sent us to Malaysia and Indonesia. I'm not complaining. I am a mad guy. Nothing can stop me from playing the sport."