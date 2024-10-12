Getting the ball spinning is the way Pakistan can beat England, says Finn

Multan: Former England pacer Steven Finn feels that Pakistan can only make a comeback in the second Test of the series if they get a spinning wicket in Multan for the next encounter.

Pakistan faced an innings and 47 runs thrashing against England in the opening Test of the series despite scoring 556 in the first innings to continue their losing momentum at home since March 2022. They are winless after playing 11 Tests at home including seven losses and four draws.

The first Test pitch at Multan was a featherbed for batters as Harry Brook scored 317 while Joe Root smashed 262 in the 454-run historic partnership for England, beating the previous best of 411 made by Colin Cowdrey and Peter May 57 years ago.

"It looks wet at the moment but over the course of the next three days it will dry and be shaved down," BBC Sport quoted Finn as saying.

"Getting the ball spinning and moving laterally, I think, is the way Pakistan can beat England - if they can at all. If they play them on 'shirt fronts' like they did during this first Test match it is England all the way," he added.

On the other hand, former England captain Michael Atherton does not see any change in the wicket for the second Test, scheduled to begin on October 15.

"I don't see how the pitch in three days (for the next Test) can be much different to what we've just had quite frankly," he said.

Brook said he would not mind if he has to take guard on another batter-friendly deck. "It was an unreal wicket. I would like to roll it up and take it with me," the Yorkshire batter joked.

England are expected to make changes for the second Test, with captain Ben Stokes likely to return after recovering from injury. Brydon Carse, who impressed in his debut, could retain his spot, while off-spinner Shoaib Bashir's position is uncertain after struggling with 1-156. The conditions in Multan, historically favouring leg-spinners, might lead to a call-up for Rehan Ahmed, who took 5-48 on his debut against Pakistan in 2022, adding variety to England’s bowling attack.

The venue for England's second Test in Pakistan was changed just weeks before the series, moving from Karachi to Multan due to renovation work at the National Stadium. There were discussions about relocating the series entirely, with the UAE as a possible option, but the third Test remains scheduled for Rawalpindi from October 24-28. Pakistan are also set to host the Champions Trophy next year with games in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.