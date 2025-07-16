Gill didn’t look tight or calm as usual: Vaughan

London: India skipper Shubman Gill didn’t look “technically tight” and lacked the usual calm when he came out to bat in the second innings of the third Test, said former England captain Michael Vaughan even as he praised the visitors’ fighting spirit on the last day at Lord’s.

Gill has looked in great touch in the series, scoring a century in the first Test at Headingley and then breaking a plethora of records on way to a century and double ton in Birmingham, which India won by 336 runs.

However, he could only manage 16 and 6 in the Lord’s Test, which India lost by 22 runs despite a fight-back by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and the tail-enders.

“When things got spicy on the third evening, I felt that brought the best out of England for the remainder of the game. Shubman Gill did not look as technically tight or calm as usual when he came out to bat on the fourth evening, but his team fought so hard on Monday in a fabulous Test,” said Vaughan in his column in ‘The Telegraph’.

He said England’s thrilling win, which gave them a 2-1 lead in the series, was built on the “winning mentality of the captain, which just coursed through the whole side.”

“England have never had a captain quite like Ben Stokes. One who just does not accept when he is beaten, one who does not accept his team are having a bad week, and can drag a game back his way through sheer skill and force of will,” said the former Test stalwart.