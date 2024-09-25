Global Chess League: 'It is building concrete schedules for fans to enjoy', says Nihal Sarin

Just over a week is left for the start of the second season of the Global Chess League, Indian Chess grandmaster Nihal Sarin, who will be competing for PBG Alaskan Knights, expressed that the league building infrastructure and concrete schedules for fans to enjoy.

The second season will take place in London between October 3 to 12 and Nihal, who will return as a Prodigy this year, said that he enjoys the unpredictable nature of the tournament.

"I am quite excited about returning for the tournament, especially considering how the whole thing went last year. All the top players are also playing this year, and hence, I am looking forward to it," the 20-year-old said.

"Global Chess League is an interesting concept because the team format means that sometimes we have to play by keeping our chances on other boards in mind. Those dynamics are always complex, and point scoring depends on team strategy. No one can predict how it pans out, which makes it exciting," he added.

In its first season, the Global Chess League revolutionised the sport with its unique team format. The first-of-its-kind franchise-based league features a total of six teams consisting of six players in each team - one Icon player, two Superstar men players, two Superstar women players, and one Prodigy in each team.

"My aim this year is to carry out my team's requirement for my board to the best of my abilities. The scoring system in this league invites a change of style in different colors, making it all the more exciting. The plans keep on evolving. Even though it is hard to track other games, I try to pick up a few things from a few moves players make to figure out what is going on," Nihal delved deeper into his strategy for the upcoming season.

The first season of the Global Chess League in Dubai captured the imagination of chess fans globally. It brought eyes from all around the world towards the sport with unique elements, including a vibrant commentary set-up and dynamic visual elements. Nihal said that the league is making the sport exciting for the fans to watch.

"I think the fan base that we build around chess is, in the end, the reason to play this game. People are now watching your moves and finding joy and entertainment- something that has not happened with chess outside of Viswanathan Anand's World Championship matches before and Indian team performances in Olympiads. This league is building fan infrastructure and establishing concrete schedules for fans to enjoy."

Addressing his excitement about returning to London for the league, Nihal said that he is looking forward to experiencing the city's chess heritage once again.

"London has a rich cultural history. I have played in the city a few times before - the history, the people, and the weather are all amazing. It will be fun, for sure. The chess heritage will definitely be something I would love to experience again," he signed off.