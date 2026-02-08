Gold beckons Lovlina, Sachin among 12 Indians at Boxam

La Nucia (Spain): Olympicbronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain and World Cup gold winner Sachin Siwach notched up contrasting wins to storm into the finals along with 10 other Indians at the BOXAM Elite International here. Twelve Indians, including eight women and four men, will compete for gold on the final day.

Borgohain (75kg) produced a commanding performance, registering a unanimous 5-0 win over Wales’ Rosie Eccles in her semifinal on Friday. India is assured of gold in the women’s 54kg category with Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti Pawar setting up an all-Indian final against Poonam.

Preeti dominated France’s Aya Hamdi with a 5-0 verdict, while Poonam outclassed England’s Ivy-Jane Smith 4-1. Among other Indian women to reach the finals were Manju Rani (48kg), Nitu Ghanghas (51kg), Priya (60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) and Naina (80kg), all securing victories in their respective semifinal bouts.

Leading the men’s charge was Sachin (60kg), who extended his brilliant run with another dominant win over England’s Jack Dryden. India added further finalists through dominant displays from Deepak (70kg), Akash (75kg), and Ankush (80kg).

Deepak produced one of the session’s standout moments by forcing a first-round RSC against Kazakhstan’s World Boxing Cup Finals’ silver medallist Nurbek Mursal. While Akash and Ankush negotiated tough bouts against Kazakh opponents to seal their places in Saturday’s gold-medal contests.

Meanwhile, Pranjal Yadav (65kg), Kajal (65kg), Sanamacha Chanu (75kg), and Mankirat Kaur (80+kg), Jadumani Singh (55kg), Mohammed Hussam Uddin (60kg), and Hitesh Gulia (70kg) signed off with bronze medals after losing their respective semifinals.