Golf: Aditi, Pranavi among four Indians in Saudi Ladies International

Riyadh: Pranavi Urs and Aditi Ashok will join Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik at the 5 million USD sixth Saudi Ladies International. The four will be part of 112-player field in an event that has a combination of individual and team events.

There will be a 54-hole individual stroke play alongside a 36-hole team competition. The field is made up of eight tournament invitations, 62 LET players and 42 players from the top 300 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

This week there is a huge prize fund on offer. The team competition has a prize fund of 500,000 USD and the individual competition has a total prize pool of 4.5 million USD.

Last season Pranavi, was the top Indian at 17th on the LET Merit List, with Diksha 29th and Tvesa 60th. Aditi played just four events on LET season and focused on LPGA, where she retained her card.

After a successful pro start on her home tour, the Women’s Pro Tour, Pranavi came close to winning twice, finishing third each time in the Dormy Open and Open de Espana.

Diksha was off to a roaring start to 2025 last week as she got into a play-off, but missed out on a third LET win, as she lost the play-off off to Cara Gainer at the season-opener 2025 Lalla Meryem Cup. Last season, Diskha, who represented India at the Olympics for a second time in Paris, had four Top-10s.

Also in 2024, Tvesa regained her LET card and also came close to her first win before losing a play-off to Alice Hewson at the VP Swiss Bank Ladies Open.