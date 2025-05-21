Golf: World No.2 McIlroy set to tee up in DP World India Championship

New Delhi: Indian golf is set to get a major boost as Grand slam winner Rory McIlroy has confirmed his participation in the 4 million USD India Championship.

He will tee it up in India for the first time in his illustrious career.

The DP World India Championship will take place at Delhi Golf Club from October 16-19, 2025

The 2025 Masters Tournament champion confirmed his status as a global golfing icon when he completed the career grand slam in memorable fashion in April, adding the Green Jacket to his four previous Major victories at the 2011 U.S. Open, the US PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014 and The Open in 2014.

Co-sanctioned with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the 4 million USD tournament features the largest prize fund ever offered for a Tour event in India, with an exciting field set to gather in Delhi.

McIlroy said: “I’m excited to not only tee it up in India for the first time but also visit a country that I’ve always wanted to explore.

“I’m proud to play in the inaugural DP World India Championship. I’ve always enjoyed playing a global schedule and as I have previously said, there is tremendous potential to grow golf further in the country. This is a great opportunity, and I can’t wait to play in front of Indian golf fans.”

The India Championship underscores India’s growing influence as a destination for elite golf and as a strategic market for DP World. The announcement follows the success of the 2025 Hero Indian Open, won by Eugenio Chacarra, and further boosts the Tour’s momentum in the region.

The India Championship will be the eighth of nine events in the ‘Back 9’ phase of the 2025 Race to Dubai, building towards the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs and culminating in the DP World Tour Championship in November at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.