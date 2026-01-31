Gopichand unveils Allen World Jr 10K Run Jersey

National Badminton Chief Coach Pullela Gopichand on Friday unveiled the jersey of the Allen World Junior 10K Run, specially for under-3 to under-18 children. Gopichand said such events play a vital role in promoting physical fitness, awareness and sustained interest in sports from a young age. The World Junior 10K Run will be held on February 1, at the Gachibowli Stadium. The event is being organised by SpotOnn Sports under the aegis of SATG, with support from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The total prize money for the event is Rs 3 lakh.