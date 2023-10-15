Got info on Chepauk pitch: Daryl Mitchell

Chennai : New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell credited Mitchell Santner and Devon Conway, who play for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, for providing inside information about the Chepauk pitch, and the all-rounder said it came handy for the Kiwis in their World Cup match against Bangladesh. New Zealand drubbed Bangladesh by eight wickets on Friday, and it was their third win in as many matches in the tournament. Unlike the India-Australia track that was slow, the pitch against Bangladesh assisted the pacers offering bounce.

"Every pitch is different and has its challenges, and it's about adapting as quickly as you can and keep trying to win little moments," Mitchell said during a media interaction after the match. "The way our bowlers adapted to that surface and kept trying to put the pressure on the opposition batters was cool, and the same was the case with the bat. "It definitely had a little bit of bounce. A couple of Chennai (Super Kings) guys - Santner and Conway - gave us a little bit of inside information, which was really good to have," he added.

"But, it's a nice wicket, and hopefully, it's the same in a few days time (against Afghanistan)." Mitchell, who made an unbeaten 89, and skipper Kane Williamson put on a 108-run stand for the third wicket that sealed the contest for the New Zealanders.