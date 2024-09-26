Have discovered path to success: Erigaisi

New Delhi: Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi has revealed that he once felt bogged down by the weight of his own expectations, a phase that led to several lows, but by detaching himself from the outcome of his matches, he has finally discovered the path to success. Erigaisi is enjoying a stellar year. Not only did he play a vital role in the Indian men’s team’s historic gold at the recently-concluded Olympiad, he also won nine of his 11 games to secure an individual gold on the third board. His performance has elevated him to a career-best world number three in live FIDE rankings.

However, things didn’t seem so rosy a year ago, as Erigaisi found himself caught in a rut. “I would say back in 2021, I was clearly underrated (in ratings). I was about 2500 something (rating). But my strength was clearly about 2600. So, it was all smooth sailing until a point,” he told PTI in an interview.

“And then in 2023, I was about 2700. And that period was tough. I was having ups and downs. And some of the downs were really harsh like missing out on the Candidates. So 2023 was really tough,” he said. “One conscious decision I made after that was to detach myself from the results. Because I was ending up putting too much pressure on myself by desperately wanting to achieve something. I think detaching from the results really helped me,” he added.

By liberating himself from the suffocating pressure of achieving specific results, he discovered a newfound mental clarity and resilience. But how did he do it? “It’s like giving my best in my efforts and accepting whatever comes out of it. And if you give your best, you most likely tend to get the best possible outcome. It wasn’t easy obviously,” he said. The 21-year-old from Warangal, Telangana, who missed qualifying for the prestigious Candidates tournament last time, is eager to maintain his winning momentum, with the long-term ambition of ultimately becoming a world champion. “My long term goal is to become world champion. And short term goal, I mean, it’s just taking one tournament at a time. So whichever tournament that I play, I want to do well in that.”