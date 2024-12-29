HCA chief felicitates U-19 cricketers Trisha, Drithi

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) honoured Telangana cricketers G Trisha and K Drithi, who were selected for the ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup. HCA President Arshanapalli Jagan Mohan Rao specially congratulated the duo at the Uppal Stadium on Saturday.

Jagan Mohan Rao said it is a pride moment for HCA that two Telangana cricketers have been selected for a prestigious tournament like the World Cup. He also announced that these two players will be awarded cash prizes after they return from the World Cup.

He said that the efforts of their parents and coaches are instrumental to reach this level and it is indescribable. He suggested the upcoming cricketers to take them as inspiration. He said that his executive committee is working to ensure that more Telangana cricketers are represented in the Team India and WPL (Women’s Premier League). HCA Secretary Devraj, Joint Secretary Basavaraj, Councilor Sunil Agarwal, ICA member Vanka Roma and others also graced the occasion.