Hockey India League: Former captain Savita Punia says introduction of women’s hockey league is a game-changer

Hyderabad: Former captain of the Indian women’s hockey team Savita Punia lauded Hockey India after the Indian hockey’s governing body introduced a women’s league alongside the Hockey India League.

The Hockey India League is marking a return after a period of seven years. The last time the tournament was held was in 2017.



Now, in a significant move, the Hockey India League, from the 2024 season, will feature women’s teams along with the men’s teams. The Hockey India League will now have eight men’s teams and six women’s teams from the upcoming season. The Hockey India League will be played between December and February in a FIH-sanctioned window.



Savita, the Indian team’s goalkeeper, said the dedicated women’s league is a game changer. “The introduction of a dedicated women’s league is a game changer and certainly a huge step forward for Indian hockey,” Savita said, through Hockey India.



The 34-year-old opined that the new women’s league will not just help players compete at a different level but also would help them improve in their quest to become better players. “For young women athletes, this platform will not only allow them to compete at a high level but also improve as players. It is a great opportunity to showcase their talent and climb up the ranks, and I believe we’ll see some exceptional performances in the coming season,” the Indian goalkeeper opined.



In another novel move, Hockey India will also ensure that both the men’s and the women’s league will get identical facilities and that restores parity. The teams in both the men’s and the women’s division get equal support in terms of facilities, international exposure, and financial incentives, including prize money.



Savita said Hockey India’s initiative to make the women’s division on par with their male counterparts speaks volumes about gender equality. “This speaks volumes about Hockey India’s dedication to promoting gender equality in sports. As a player, it feels empowering to be part of an organisation that values the contributions of women athletes just as much as their male counterparts,” she concluded.

