FIH Pro League: France beat India 5-2

Potchefstroom (South Africa): Indian men's hockey team lost 2-5 to France in a tensely-fought match at the FIH Men's Pro League here on Saturday.

Jarmanpreet Singh (22') and Harmanpreet Singh (57') were the only goal scorers for India while Victor Charlet (16', 59') scored twice in France's win and Victor Lockwood (35'), Charles Masson (48'), Timothee Clement (60') scored a goal each.

Riding on a good contest against the Netherlands in their previous match where they held them 2-2 in regulation time but eventually lost in the shootout, France looked like a confident bunch in Saturday's game.

They were nothing like the opponent in the first round where India beat them 5-0. The French were more organised in the match on Saturday, defended well and ensured they didn't allow India to get off to a good start.

Even though India held the ball possession in the first quarter, and made attempts to create inroads into the striking circle, France's defensive structure was not easy to break for the Indian forwardline.

It was France who drew the first blood only a minute into the second quarter.

Despite the loss, India continued to remain third in the pool standings. On Sunday, India will play hosts South Africa.