Former Indian hockey team captain Rani Rampal announces retirement

Hyderabad: Former Indian women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal announced her retirement from the sport on Thursday. The announcement brings an end to an impressive 16-year-old career for Rani Rampal.

The announcement of Rani Rampal calling it a day wasn’t far away especially after the 29-year-old did not enrol as a player in the Women’s Hockey India League. She was later announced as the mentor and coach of Soorma Hockey Club of Punjab and Haryana for the Women’s Hockey India League.

Rani Rampal said she was honoured to have an outstanding India career. “It has been an outstanding journey. I never thought I would play for so long for India. I have seen a lot of poverty from childhood but the focus was always to do something and represent the country,” she said.

The Haryana-based striker made her international debut in 2008 as a 14-year-old in the Olympic qualifiers. She soon became a vital cog in India’s wheel and scored more than 200 goals in 254 matches for India, including leading the team at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

The striker, who was happy to have joined the coaching staff of the Women’s Hockey India League, had said that it felt good to be a part of the coaching team. “I tried a lot to make a comeback in the national team but could not do so before the Paris Olympics. I had waited for many years for this women’s league and when it started, it felt very good to be a part of the coaching staff and not as a player,” she said during the Women’s Hockey India League player auction.

Rani Rampal signs off as one of India’s most decorated hockey players. As a captain, she led the team to their best-ever finish at the Olympics when they finished fourth at Tokyo.

Rani was honoured with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2020 and was also a recipient of the Padma Shri, the country’s fourth highest civilian award.