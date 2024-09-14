Inter-Department National Hockey: Petroleum & Railways SPB to clash in final

Pune: Petroleum Sports Promotion Board and Railway Sports Promotion Board advance to the final after victories over Services Sports Control Board and Food Corporation of India, respectively in the 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

In the first semifinal of the day, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board defeated Services Sports Control Board, 5-3. Ajinkya Jadhav (21’) gave Services Sports Control Board the lead in the second quarter while Gurjinder Singh (28’, 55’) equalised for Petroleum Sports Promotion Board.

The final quarter saw five goals including Yousuf Affan (49’), Talwinder Singh (50’) and Arman Qureshi (57’) for Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, while Pawan Rajbhar (53’) and Sushil Dhanwar (58’) also scored for Services Sports Control Board.

In the second Semi-Final of the day, Railway Sports Promotion Board edged ahead of Food Corporation of India in a hard fought encounter, 2-1. Food Corporation of India took an early lead when Ankush (12’) broke through in the first quarter.

Railway Sports Promotion Board found the equaliser through Yuvraj Walmiki (46’) and Atul Deep (57’) scored a late goal to secure victory for Railway Sports Promotion Board.



