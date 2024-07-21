Jr Men, Women East Zone Hockey: Odisha, Jharkhand claim men's and women's title

Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Jharkhand claimed titles in the Men’s and Women’s categories of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men & Women East Zone Championship 2024 respectively at the Netaji Subhas Eastern Centre, Salt Lake.

Hockey Jharkhand beat Hockey Bengal by 1 - 1 (4 - 3 SO) in the Women’s category final and Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Manipur Hockey 0 - 0 (4 - 3 SO) to finish third. In the men’s category, Hockey Association of Odisha triumphed over Hockey Jharkhand by 2-0 in the Final while Manipur Hockey beat Hockey Bihar 7-2 to claim the third spot.

The Women’s category final saw Hockey Jharkhand defeat Hockey Bengal by 1 - 1 (4 - 3 SO) in shootouts. Mundu Sukarmani (32’) scored for Hockey Jharkhand and Lalpeksangi (34’) equalised for Hockey Bengal soon after, taking the game to shootouts. Both teams found the back of the net twice, forcing sudden death where Salomi Nag and Roshni Aind were on target to claim the title for Hockey Jharkhand.

The 3rd/4th Place match in the Women’s category saw the Hockey Association of Odisha beat Manipur Hockey 0 - 0 (4 - 3 SO) in shootouts after regulation time ended goalless. Both teams found the back of the net twice, forcing sudden death, where Captain Drupati Naik and Supriya scored to confirm the victory for the Hockey Association of Odisha.

The Men’s category final saw Hockey Association of Odisha beat Hockey Jharkhand by 2-0. Aryan Xess (25') and Deonath Nanwar (27') found the back of the net for Hockey Association of Odisha in the second quarter and managed to hold onto the two goal lead to seal their win against Hockey Jharkhand.

Manipur Hockey defeated Hockey Bihar 7-2 in the 3rd/4th Place match of the Men’s category. Thokchom Thonglen (15’), Ningombam Amarjit Singh (16’, 40’), Captain Silheiba Lisham (25’, 54’), Ricky Tonjam (34’), and Khangembam Somikant Singh (50’) were on target for Manipur Hockey while Aakash Yadav (18’) and Atit Kumar (28’) scored for Hockey Bihar.