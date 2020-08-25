SAI accepts HI High Performance Director David John's resignation

New Delhi: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Tuesday said that it has accepted the resignation of David John, who was employed as High Performance Director at Hockey India.

John resigned on August 18 with immediate effect, through an email to SAI and Hockey India. He resigned citing concern for his personal health in the current COVID-19 situation in India, and has expressed his desire to go back to Australia, the statement from SAI read.

His contract had been renewed recently following the Sports Ministry's decision to extend all foreign coaches' contracts till September 2021. John had joined in 2016 and this was his second stint, having been with the team as a physiologist in 2011-12 with fellow Australian Michael Nobbs at the helm.

A replacement for John is likely to take a while because of the travel restrictions put in place by the government due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed more than 58,000 lives in the country so far.