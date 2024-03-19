Sr Women's Hockey Nationals: Manipur thrash Uttarakhand 11-2 to seal final quarterfinal spot

Pune: Manipur Hockey thrashed Hockey Uttarakhand 11-2 in their final Pool G match to remain unbeaten in the league stages and seal the final quarterfinal berth in the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024 at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium Nehrunagar, Pimpri near here on Tuesday.

Sarita Devi Bramhacharimayum (8th, 24th minutes), Prabhleen Kaur (14th, 45th), Sanggai Ibemhai Chingshubham (53rd, 60th) scored a brace each, while Vartika Rawat (5th), Sonia Devi Kshetrimayum (7th), Ranjita Sanasam (44th), Lily Chanu Matengbam (57th) and Lanchenbi Khundrakpam Chanu (59th) found the net once each for Manipur Hockey.

Hockey Manipur ended their pool engagements with an all-win record, logging nine points from three wins. Hockey Manipur will take on hosts Hockey Maharashtra in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

In a Pool F match earlier in the day, Hockey Himachal played out a 4-4 draw against Hockey Rajasthan. Dhapa Devi (4th, 49th), Ritu (17th), Bhumika Chauhan (53rd) scored for Hockey Himachal, while Balawat Reena Kanwar (25th, 40th) and Reena Saini (41st, 48th) scored twice from set pieces to secure the draw.

In another Pool G match of the day, Hockey Karnataka spanked Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Hockey 13-0.

RESULTS:

Pool-G: Hockey Karnataka 13 (Kruthika SP 15th, 26th – p c, 56th – p.c, 56th – p. c; M.G Yashika 20th – p. c, 38th, 58th – p.c; Chandana J 33rd, 37th – p.c; Adira S 43rd; Prashu Sungh Parihar 48th, Anjali H.R 55th; Gedela Gayatri 60th) bt Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Hockey 0. HT: 3-0

Pool-G: Manipur Hockey 11 (Vartika Rawat 5th; Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi 7th; Bramhacharimayum Sarita Devi 8th, 24th; Prabhleen Kaur 14th – p. c, 45- p.c; Sanasam Ranjita 44th; Chingshubham Sanggai Ibemhai 53rd; 60th – p.c; Lily Chanu Matengbam 57th; Chanu Lanchenbi Khundrakpam 59th) bt Hockey Uttarakhand 2 (Komal Dhami 36th; Monika Chand 41st). HT: 5-0.

Pool-F: Hockey Himachal 4 (Dhapa Devi 4th, 49th – p.c; Ritu 17th, Bhumika Chauhan 53rd) drew with Hockey Rajasthan 4 (Balawat Reena Kanwar 25th – p. c, 40th; Reena Saini 41st, 48th). HT: 2-1.