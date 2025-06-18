Hosting 2036 Olympics will be win-win for India

India’s bid to host the 2036 Olympics is not merely an attempt to make a statement internationally but also a well thought out plan to create world-class infrastructure, bolster the economy and tackle pressing social issues affecting the country’s youth, says Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse.

In an exclusive interview to PTI, the 38-year-old three-time Lok Sabha MP from Maharashtra’s Raver constituency, dismissed criticism from some quarters that the country needs to focus more on becoming a sporting powerhouse before aiming for something as expensive as hosting the Olympics.

“Preparing to host events like the 2036 Olympics or the 2030 Commonwealth Games is about creating world-class infrastructure, economic investment, and legacy systems that directly benefit athlete development,” she asserted in the interaction at her office here.

“Sports is also a way to deal with so many issues such as depression and even drug addiction. And keeping all this in mind, when you bring an event like the Olympics to the country, it becomes a galvanising force even socially. It creates a fitness movement of its own and enhances the output of a nation. It’s a win-win for all,” explained the deputy to union minister Mansukh Mandaviya.