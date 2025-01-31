HPGL Round 4 sets up thrilling finale

Hyderabad: Kalinga Warriors stole the show in an intense and game-changing Round 4 of the Hyderabad Premier Golf League (HPGL), played in a unique 1-on-2 Match Play format at Hyderabad Golf Club.

In this format, each win contributed 10 points, while a halved match added 5 points to the team’s tally. The results delivered stunning upsets, reshuffling the leaderboard and setting up a nail-biting final round.

Kalinga Warriors amassed 135 points with none of their players losing a match. Their sheer consistency and skill made them the team to watch as they surged up the standings. Notably this is Kalinga Warriors maiden season in the League. Ashish the team owner said they expect their players to take this form all the way to the Hanoi (finals) as all the games going forward are match plays. Close behind were Tutoroot, who put up a fantastic performance with 115 points, enough to propel them to the top of the overall leaderboard after 4 rounds. Their clutch play in the match play format showcased resilience and strategy, making them a strong contender for the final rounds.

The match play results dramatically altered the leaderboard, dislodging some of the previous front-runners and making the final round an absolute nail-biter in determining the top two teams from each group who will advance to the playoffs. With only one round left, the intensity on the course is set to reach new heights.

The next match play round will be held at Vooty Golf County, where the final battle for playoff spots will take place.

Team points after Round 4

Group A:Synthokem Swing Kings: 562; Tutoroot: 614; Rough Riders: 570

Group B:Meenakshi Mavericks: 600; Team Mysa: 567; Cemetrix Golfers: 539

Group C:Team Alpha: 547; Angry Birds: 554; Kalinga Warriors: 625

Group D:Agile Dirty Dozen: 593; MYK Strikers: 575; Continental Warriors: 603