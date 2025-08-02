Hyderabad Black Hawks to launch School Volleyball League with Varsity Sports

Hyderabad: .Hyderabad Black Hawks (HBH), a professional volleyball team competing in the Prime Volleyball League (PVL), India’s third-biggest sports league with over 200 million viewers , have teamed up with student-led community, Varsity Sports, to launch the PVL Hyderabad Black Hawks (HBH) Varsity Volleyball League. This is the first league-format school volleyball championship in India, bringing together top schools from

The five-week league that blends professional experience with school spirit kicking off on August 16th and running till September 28th will bring together 32 boys teams and 19 girls teams from Hyderabad’s top IB and CBSE schools, in a high-energy competition designed to fuse professional-level standards with grassroots passion.

From school chants to All-Star showcases, the league aims to create a platform where young athletes are celebrated like professionals. With a five-week schedule that includes a league phase, an All-Star Weekend (September 13) and climactic Finals on September 28.

“This isn’t a one-off tournament—it’s a five-week league with qualifiers, playoffs and a grand finale. It’s run with the same professionalism as a pro league. We’re merging grassroots passion with pro-level expertise and giving school kids a taste of what it feels like to play under lights, in front of crowds, and with media attention. That’s game-changing for youth sports in India.” said Abhishek Reddy Kankanala, Principal Owner of the Hyderabad Black Hawks and Chairman of Kankanala Sports Group.

The participating schools in the Prime Volleyball League presents HBH Varsity Volleyball League include ISH, Samashti, The Gaudium School, FKS, Sreenidhi International School, Oakridge Gachibowli, Meridian School Kukatpally, Aga Khan Academy, DPS Nacharam, DPS Hyderabad, Silver Oaks, Rockwell International, Bhashyam Blooms, Sancta Maria, Chirec Kondapur, Chirec ISRP, Glendale Academy, Excellencia Junior College, PAGE Junior College Banjara Hills, The Shri Ram Universal School (TSUS), Resonance Chola Campus, Excellencia Junior College Kokapet, Nasr School, PAGE Hitech City, P. Obul Reddy Public School, Global Edge School Madhapur, VinJee Junior College, Manthan International School, Tapasya Junior College, Pallavi Model School, DAV Public School, Cornerstone School, Open Minds and Sri Sri Academy.