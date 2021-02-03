Hyderabad FC to promote HFL football tournaments this month

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Football league (HFL) announced the schedule of HFL Rookies Cup for amateur football enthusiasts, and HFL Women's Cup for ladies of all age groups.

The tournament is promoted by ISL Club Hyderabad FC. The Matches will begin from February 5th and the finals will be played on February 14th. The initiative is an effort to promote interest in football for all and make it more popular in the city. The tournament will be held at Food Ball Park, Jubilee Hills and will allow individuals to be part of a team and play regularly. Around 120 boys and girls will be part of this tournament which will feature various football academies across the city.

This approach emphasizes HFC's commitment to build relationships and a footballing culture in the city. Speaking on the collaboration, Varun Tripuraneni, co-owner HFC said, " We are happy to promote the HFL tournaments and are keen to build on the footballing culture in the city. HFL has made great inroads with initiating a level of competition. Promoting their tournaments will add to impetus to the participants."

Murad Jasani, MD- HFL said, "HFC is the best thing to happen to Hyderabad Football. They have all the right ideas and are willing to invest their time and money in developing a football culture in the city. We at HFL are very excited to be a part of this journey with HFC and hope that this is just the beginning of many such initiatives by HFC."