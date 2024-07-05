Live
Hyderabad Sailing Week: Mohit, Shraddha & Sharma win all three race on Day 2
Hyderabad: The Day 2 of the 38th Hyderabad Sailing Week in Hussain sagar on Thursday saw Mohit Saini and the duo of Shraddha Verma & R K Sharma steal the show by winning all the three races (4th RACE, 5th RACE, 6th RACE) in ILCA 7 and 470 (Mixed) categories respectively.
Altogether it was very tough day for all sailors with wind speeds ranging from 14-18 knots and was at times gusting upto 21 knots. The sailors defeated all the adversities the came in their way and put up exciting performances. The Hyderabad Sailing Week serves as a YAI Ranking event and features competitions across multiple classes, including ILCA 7, ILCA 6, ILCA 4 Boys and Girls, and the 470 Class.
Day 2 Results (4th RACE, 5th RACE, 6th RACE)
(Category, Name, Club)
ILCA 7: Mohit Saini AYN, Mohit Saini AYN, Mohit Saini AYN
ILCA 6 (Open): Ritika Dangi INWTC Mumbai, Bikram Mohapatra EMESA, Ritika Dangi INWTC Mumbai
ILCA 6 (Women): Ritika Dangi INWTC Mumbai, Laveti Dharani TSA, Ritika Dangi INWTC Mumbai
470 (Mixed): Shraddha Verma & R K Sharma INWTC Mumbai, Shraddha Verma & R K Sharma INWTC Mumbai, Shraddha Verma & R K Sharma INWTC Mumbai
ILCA4 (Boys): Ankit Singh Sisodiya NSS, Eklavya Batham NSS, Akshat Kumar Dohare NSS
ILCA4 (Girls): Somya Singh Patel NSS, Somya Singh Patel NSS, hagun JhaNSS