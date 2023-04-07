I-League Clubs express anguish over non-telecast of qualifiers

New Delhi: The I-League clubs that are participating in the 2023 Super Cup, are disappointed with the fact that the matches of the qualifying round are not being telecast live.

Though all the matches of the Group league will have a direct telecast, the I-League clubs feel that they are being given an ill treatment in the qualifying rounds this time as all the matches of the first edition of Super Cup were telecast live.

The sentiment is that; the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and its marketing partners treat I-League clubs like this only. They think I-League clubs are nothing. What the clubs can do if the federation itself ignores the I-League clubs.

"Whoever comes, there is no change in the attitude," feels VC Praveen, owner of the Gokulam FC.

"It's simply bad. If this is the way that they are treating the I-League clubs, it shows that I-League clubs are nothing, nowhere this happens. This is really bad on the part of the AIFF. They should not have allowed it. If not direct telecast, they should have at least used the social media platforms. If they can do it for the Santosh Trophy, Durand cup etc., then why not Super Cup", Praveen concluded.