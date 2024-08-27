ICC announces updated schedule of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024; India vs Pakistan on October 6

The revised schedules of the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 was released by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The tournament will now be staged in the United Arab Emirates after it was moved from Bangladesh due to the political unrest prevailing in the country.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will commence on October 3 and will end on October 20. All games will be played in Dubai and Sharjah with Sharjah hosting the first match between Bangladesh and Scotland and Pakistan and Sri Lanka.



The final will be played in Dubai. Although UAE is hosting the tournament, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will continue to remain as the host of the tournament.



The marquee India vs Pakistan match will be played on October 6 in Dubai. The game will have an afternoon start.



A total of 23 matches will be played in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 with the team’s grouping remaining the same. Defending champions Australia are in Group A alongside India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The Group B comprises South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh and Scotland.



Each team will play four league matches, called group stage matches, against every other team in the group. The top two teams from each group will progress to the semifinals.



The first semifinal will be held on October 17 in Dubai while Sharjah will host the second semifinal on October 18. As it was followed in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, as per the seedings, India will play in the first semifinal in Dubai, if they advance.



The final will be played in Dubai on October 20.



There is a provision of a reserve day for both the semifinals and the final.



The teams will play 10 warm-up matches prior to the tournament from September 28 to October 1.



Defending champions Australia will play in the UAE for the first time along with India, England and the West Indies.



Australia will play three of their four group stage matches in Sharjah while India will play three group stage matches in Dubai and will also play the semifinal in Dubai, if they advance.



This will also be the first time Dubai will be hosting a women’s T20 international.



All afternoon games will begin at 2 pm local time while the evening games, including the semifinals and final, will commence at 6 pm local time.

