ICC unveils official song of CT 2025 'Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke' by Atif Aslam

Dubai : The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday released the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 official song 'Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke', sung by renowned Pakistani playback singer and songwriter Atif Aslam.

With 12 days to go until the unmissable ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, the release of the song will build further excitement for the 15-match event taking place from February 19 to March 9 in Pakistan and the UAE.

“‘I am very fond of cricket and I always wanted to be a fast bowler. Having the passion and understanding of the game - I feel connected to the adrenaline of the crowd, their cheers and the feeling of being a fan. I used to wait for matches in particular the India versus Pakistan game which was always full of emotions and sentimental value. And that is why I am very excited to have been a part of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 official song,” said Aslam.

The official song for the event is produced by Abdullah Siddiqui, with lyrics penned by Adnan Dhool and Asfandyar Asad. The music video is a visual celebration of the diverse culture of Pakistan from the streets to the markets to the stadium and represents the love and enjoyment of the game.

The thrilling two-week competition will see the world’s top eight teams put it all on the line in 15 intense matches across 19 days, with every match counting in the pursuit of the iconic white jackets.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Tournament Director and PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmad Syed said, "With the launch of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 official song, we mark another thrilling milestone on the road to this global spectacle. Atif Aslam, a powerhouse of Pakistani music, has delivered blockbuster anthems for the PSL, and we have no doubt that this song will set the stage on fire.

“As excitement builds, we are confident that fans - especially in Pakistan - will rally behind all the teams, filling the stadiums with electrifying energy and passion for the game."