I’m getting a lot of help from the seniors: Anukul

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Anukul Roy acknowledged the valuable mentorship he’s received from experienced teammates after contributing to his team’s 14-run victory over Delhi Capitals.

The left-arm spinner, playing his first match of the season, claimed one wicket while teammate Sunil Narine took three wickets to help secure KKR’s win.

Roy expressed gratitude for the guidance that has kept him prepared this season. “I’m getting a lot of help from all the seniors. Narine, Varun (Chakaravarthy), I keep talking to them,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of staying ready regardless of playing opportunities: “Preparation is important. Even if you’re not playing, if you think you’re not playing, if you don’t get a chance, and if you take a rest, you’ll be out of the game.”

When asked about the Delhi pitch, Roy described it as ‘a good wicket for batting’ similar to the one at KKR’s home ground in Kolkata.