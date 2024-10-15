IND vs NZ: New Zealand pacer Ben Sears ruled out of India series due to knee injury; Jacob Duffy called in as replacement

Hyderabad: The New Zealand cricket team ran into injury concerns ahead of the three Test match series against India after pacer Ben Sears was ruled out of the series due to an injury.

The right-arm pacer suffered a knee injury, on his left knee, during New Zealand’s tour of Sri Lanka and further medical diagnosis confirmed a tear in his meniscus.



Jacob Duffy has been named Sears’ replacement.



Sears did not leave with the rest of the New Zealand squad and was in advanced consultation with the medical team. Scans to his left knee revealed a tear in his meniscus and the right-arm bowler was subsequently ruled out of the series.



A statement from the New Zealand cricket board confirmed the development. “Ben Sears experienced pain in his left knee while training during the recent Test series in Sri Lanka and underwent scans in New Zealand last week. His departure to India was delayed after scans revealed a tear to his meniscus, and the first available medical consultation was sought in the hope that he might have been cleared. However, following the medical advice, the decision was made to rule him out of the series. A plan on the best course of treatment and rehabilitation for the injury will be advised in due course,” the statement from New Zealand Cricket read.



The 30-year-old Jacob Duffy will leave for India on Wednesday and is unlikely to take part in the first Test match that commences at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 16.



Duffy will join the fast bowling trio of Tim Southee, Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke. The 30-year-old has not played much of international cricket but in 102 first-class matches, he has picked up 299 wickets.



He has played six ODIs and 14 T20s for New Zealand and will be looking to get his first Test cap in the second or the third Test match.



New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said he was disappointed by Sears’ injury. “We’re obviously disappointed for Ben who made a strong start to his Test career during the home summer and offers a genuine pace option. It remains to be seen how long we’ll be without him for, but we’re hopeful his road to a full recovery will be a short one. It’s an exciting opportunity for Jacob who has been around Test the squad before. With three Tests ahead of us he has every chance of making his Test debut,” Stead said before the first Test match.

