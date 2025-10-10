Ind vs WI: India Ends Day 1 on 318/2

Team India scored 318 for 2 in 90 overs on Day 1 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

India won the toss and chose to bat first. Yashasvi Jaiswal played a great innings, scoring 173 not out. Sai Sudharsan also scored 87 runs.

Captain Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal will continue batting on Day 2.

Fans are excited to see if India can score a big total and put pressure on West Indies in the 2025 Test series.