Ind vs WI Test: India Clinches Victory

India won the Test series against West Indies 2–0. The team played very well in both matches, beating the visiting team.

BCCI Praises Team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated the players and team for putting up a brilliant performances.

It took to X to share the news on social media sites.

Shubman Gill Leads

This is Shubman Gill’s first series as Test captain. Earlier, he captained India against the West Indies, but India managed to draw the series, leading the team smartly and confidently.

Key Players

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and KL Rahul scored important runs.

Bowlers Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah took many wickets.

India earned World Test Championship points.

The team kept a strong record at home. They look ready for the next series.

Scorecard

Day 1

Session 1: IND: 94/1 (3.36 rpo, 15x4, 1x6)

Session 2: IND: 126/0 (4.20 rpo, 17x4, 0x6)

Session 3: IND: 98/1 (3.06 rpo, 10x4, 0x6)

Day 2

Session 1: IND: 109/2 (4.19 rpo, 13x4, 3x6)

Session 2: IND: 91/1 (4.96 rpo, 9x4, 1x6) || WI: 26/1 (2.4 rpo, 4x4, 0x6)

Session 3: WI: 114/3 (3.56 rpo, 14x4, 2x6)

Day 3

Session 1: WI: 77/4 (2.66 rpo, 8x4, 0x6)

Session 2: WI: 31/2 (3.15 rpo, 4x4, 0x6) || WI: 35/2 (2.41 rpo, 5x4, 0x6) (FOLLOW ON)

Session 3: WI: 138/0 (3.88 rpo, 14x4, 4x6)

Day 4

Session 1 : WI : 79/1 (2.72 rpo, 7x4 , 2x6)

Session 2: WI : 109/6 (3.52 rpo , 8x4, 2x6)

Session 3 : WI : 29/1 ( 2.94 rpo , 1x4, 0x6) || IND 63/1 ( 3.5 rpo, 9x4,0x6)

The full match scorecard is on the official BCCI website.











