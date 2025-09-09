India crush Singapore 12-0, enter Super 4s

Hangzhou: Indian women’s hockey team sealed their place in the Super 4s of the Women’s Asia Cup 2025 following a resounding 12-0 victory against Singapore here on Monday.

Hat-tricks from Navneet (14’, 20’, 28’) and Mumtaz (2’, 32’, 39’), along with a brace from Neha (11’, 38’), led India’s attack, while Lalremsiami (13’), Udita (29’), Sharmila (45’) and Rutuja Pisal (53’) made valuable contributions to cap a dominant victory.

India got off to a strong start, breaking the deadlock within the first two minutes. Mumtaz Khan surged forward and unleashed a thunderous reverse stick shot from the top of the circle to open the scoring.

The early pressure kept Singapore on the back foot, and although they managed to fend off India’s first penalty corner in the eighth minute, Neha doubled the advantage, pouncing on a rebound in the 11th minute to slot it home with a deft touch.

Two minutes later, Lalremsiami added another from close range to stretch the lead to 3-0. Before the first quarter ended, Navneet converted from a penalty corner in the 14th minute to make it 4-0.

While Singapore showed more resistance in the second quarter, holding India at bay for much longer periods, Navneet struck again with a powerful effort to make it 5-0 in the 20th minute.

India continued to pile on the pressure, winning a series of penalty corners, and the third of them saw Navneet blast it past the goalkeeper to complete her hat-trick and extend the lead in the 28th minute.

India will play the second-placed team from Pool A in the Super 4s on September 10. (IANS)