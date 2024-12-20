Live
- Digital media eclipsing books, rues CM Revanth
- ‘Vidya Shakti’ aims to improve learning outcomes of slow learners
- Wanaparthy: APM suspended for failing to meet loan targets
- Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, 18 held
- 5 terrorists killed, 2 security men injured in Kulgam encounter
- Farmer leader Dallewal’s life hanging by thread
- Meerut: Bald man selling hair growth oil arrested
- HM Shah should retract his statement on Babasaheb
- Irregularities In ORR Contract: CM Revanth orders SIT probe
- SC refuses to entertain contempt plea against UP authorities for allowing ‘Dharam Sansad’
Just In
India drawn with Thailand, Kuwait, Lebanon
India were drawn against hosts Thailand, Kuwait and Lebanon in Group A of the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Thailand 2025.
Kuala Lumpur: India were drawn against hosts Thailand, Kuwait and Lebanon in Group A of the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Thailand 2025. The draw, which saw 16 teams divided into four groups of four, was held at the AFC House here on Thursday. India will participate in the tournament after 18 years, having last featured at the 2007 Asian Beach Soccer Championship in the UAE.
The Indian national beach soccer team will be active for the first time since the 2008 Asian Beach Games in Indonesia. Set to be hosted by Thailand for a third time, the 11th edition of the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup will take place at Jomtien Beach in Pattaya from March 20 to 30, 2025. The 16 teams were seeded into four pots based on their final ranking from the 2023 tournament, where applicable, with Thailand seeded first as the host association.
Draw Result
Group A:Thailand, Kuwait, Lebanon, India
Group B:Japan, China PR, Saudi Arabia, Iraq
Group C:Iran, UAE, Afghanistan, Indonesia
Group D:Oman, Bahrain, Malaysia, Vietnam