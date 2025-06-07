India eyeing maximum points from Pro League to secure direct WC berth

Amstelveen: The Indian men’s hockey team will look to produce its best and earn maximum points from the European leg of the FIH Pro League in a bid to secure a direct qualification to next year’s World Cup.

The next World Cup will be jointly hosted by Belgium and Netherlands. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side is currently placed third in the FIH Pro League standings with 15 points from eight matches, behind Belgium (16) and England (16).

Good results in the upcoming eight matches of the European leg can propel India to the top, which means a direct berth in the World Cup. India played the home leg of the ongoing Pro League in Bhubaneswar earlier this year, where they raked up 15 points with five wins in eight games.

In the European leg, first up for India is hosts Netherlands here on Saturday followed by the return leg match on June 9. The Indians will next play Argentina here on June 11 and 12, followed by matches against Australia (June 14, 15) and Belgium (June 21, 22). India will be led by talismanic dragflicker Harmanpreet, while midfield mainstay Hardik Singh will be his deputy.

The Indians will take on Belgium at their home turf in Antwerp. Keeping the magnitude of the matches in mind, India have fielded an experienced 24-member squad for the leg. The Indian goal will be manned by Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Suraj Karkera, while the defence will be handled by the likes of Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay and Nilam Sanjeep Xess among others.

The midfield will be led by former skipper Manpreet Singh with current vice-captain Hardik, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Raj Kumar Pal and Rajinder Singh also doing duty in the middle. India boast of a strong strike force in Gurjant Singh, Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra, Mandeep Singh, Lalait Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh. Chief coach Craig Fulton has opted for experience instead of trying out youngsters.