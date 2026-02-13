‘Patriot’ BTS video fuels buzz as Mammootty–Mohanlal reunion nears release

The makers of director Mahesh Narayanan’s much-awaited thriller Patriot have unveiled a gripping Behind-The-Scenes (BTS) video shot during the film’s Sri Lanka schedule, instantly reigniting excitement among fans. The high-octane visuals, shared by Mohanlal on X, feature massive airbases, helicopters, fighter jets, and intense action setups, underlining the film’s grand scale.

The BTS video also offers rare glimpses of Mammootty and Mohanlal together on set, marking their reunion after 18 years — a collaboration that has become one of the most anticipated cinematic events in Indian cinema. A standout moment from the footage shows Fahadh Faasil inside a fighter aircraft cockpit, being briefed on its controls. Fahadh recently confirmed at a public event that he plays the villain in Patriot, adding further intrigue to the project.

The makers have also confirmed that Mohanlal has completed dubbing for his portions, sharing a video of the actor flashing a thumbs-up sign from the dubbing studio. The film’s shoot was officially wrapped earlier this year, with the team celebrating the milestone through BTS visuals and a wrap announcement.

Patriot boasts a powerhouse ensemble cast including Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathy, further raising expectations. A teaser released last year hinted at a politically charged, socially relevant thriller centered on surveillance, power, and patriotism, amplifying curiosity among cinephiles.

Scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 23, 2026, Patriot is shaping up to be one of the biggest Malayalam releases in recent times, blending scale, star power, and a compelling contemporary theme into one high-stakes cinematic spectacle.